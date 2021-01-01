Alta Wireless Activity and Fitness Tracker Smart Wristband, Sleep Monitor, Sport Wristbands

1.Track steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes 2.See stats and time with a bright OLED tap display; Battery life up to 5 days Battery life and charge cycles vary with use, settings, and other factors; actual results will vary Radio transceiver: Bluetooth 40 3.Automatically track how long and how well you sleep, and set a silent, vibrating alarm; The Alta wristband is made of a flexible, durable elastomer material similar to that used in many sports watches The Alta tracker and clasp are made with surgical-grade stainless steel; Syncs Wirelessly: Android and Windows devices 4.Personalize with interchangeable metal, leather and classic bands sold separately; Battery life up to 5 days Battery life and charge cycles vary with use, settings, and other factors; actual results will vary Battery type: Lithium-polymer Charge time: One to two hours 5.Get call, text and calendar notifications at a glance when phone is nearby