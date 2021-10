What it is: A perfecting leave-in hair product that delivers an abundance of benefits in one step. Who it's for: Ideal for those with straight, wavy (2A, 2B, 2C) or tight (3A, 3B, 3C) hair. What it does: This treatment provides light hold and control while leaving hair perfectly polished, perfected and protected. How to use: Apply evenly to clean, towel-dried hair. Made in the USA