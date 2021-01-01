TETON Sports ALTOS 2 Lightweight Backpacking Tent

Features of the ALTOS 2 Lightweight Backpacking Tent Converts between tent with rainfly, tent without rainfly or rainfly as shelter Ultralight (anywhere from 2.9 to 3.75 lbs depending on your needs) Near vertical doorway and rainfly vestibule keep water out of your tent Easy one-person set-up Extra High walls on 1500mm 68D Oxford bathtub floor with reinforced heat taped corners Reinforced seams and anchor points Built-in gear pockets Lifetime Warranty Fabric Details Rainfly: 20D Nylon Ripstop 1500mm Silicon Inner tent: Micro Mesh