Made of aluminum alloy, ultralight and durable for use. Anodized treatment and matte finish, anti-corrosion and anti-rust, prolong its working life. With adjustable head, allowing you to get your seat at the angle you like. Easy to install. Thickened pipe wall. Exquisite workmanship, nice touch feeling. Suitable for most road bike, fixed gear bicycle, mountain bike, downhill bike, track bike, MTB, BMX etc.