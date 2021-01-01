Always Grateful Pumpkin Funny Quote Thanksgiving T-Shirt

Funny Lovely pumpkin thanksgiving quote design featuring a smiling pumpkin with the quote "Always grateful" Cute fall quote for women, men, and kids. This Forever Thankful cute pumpkin the perfect autumn gift to wear during thanksgiving season. Celebrate leaves falling if fall is your favorite color with this beautiful autumn quote design. Cute fall design for teen girls, juniors & pumpkin spice junkies. If you love the fall, thanksgiving, pumpkin spice everything, this is the perfect choice. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem