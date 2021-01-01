The Billabong Always Lounging Knit Dress is the perfect easy-wear piece for transition seasons! Pair it with your favorite sandals or a cute pair of knee-high boots for an effortlessly put-together look. Pullover design features rounded neckline, button-up bodice, full-length sleeves, and slight high-low hem. Babydoll dress constructed from wide rib-knit fabric. Relaxed fit throughout. Logo placard at center back neckline. 79% polyester, 18% viscose, 3% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 36 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.