A lightweight, liquid matte lipstick. Provides metallic matte color. Long wearing up to eight hours without feathering or smudging. Blended with Primer Oil complex to condition lips. Comfortable & does not dry out lips. Features a precision tip applicator to line & fill the lips. Design house: Smashbox. Series: Always On Metallic Matte Lipstick. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Lipstick. Beauty group: Lips. Size: 0.13 oz. Color: Rust Fund (Pink Copper With Copper Pearl). Barcode: 607710067332. Smashbox - Always On Metallic Matte Lipstick - Rust Fund (Pink Copper With Copper Pearl) 4ml/0.13oz.