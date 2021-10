Crazy for strength training where you train with your bodyweight like street workout, calisthenics workout or fitness? Then get one of those cool athlete shirts for calisthenics-equipment. Perfect for workout park or gym. This cool slogan T-shirt shows a gym athlete doing pull-ups. The tshirt is for those who like to swing freestyle at the bars or just want to build muscle. The perfect gift idea for men, women or barbrothers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem