Smashbox Always Sharp Waterproof Kohl Liner - Sumatra

Smashbox creates the Always Sharp Waterproof Kohl Liner not only to accentuate your features, but to help save you time in your routine. Flake-free and waterproof, this long-lasting liner includes a built-in sharpener that creates reliable precision.Key Benefits:Built-in self-sharpener ensures a precise tip with every twist of the capHyperpigmented kohl for color-rich resultsLong-wearing, waterproof and non-flaking formula Can be used on the waterlineCruelty-freeTip: Want an even more intense eye look? Don't forget to line the inner rim for major definition. One twist of the cap will do it. No need to over twist to sharpen.Raven is a black shade.