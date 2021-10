A waterproof rain boot made with plush lining for extra coziness features EverDry and Max-Wick technology to help keep feet dry and warm. The Rebound sole puts a little spring in your step, while the DuraFresh footbed helps to fight odor. Adjustable laces and cutouts at the top shaft make this boot easy to pull on at a moment's notice. 1/2" platform (size 9) 9 1/2" shaft; 16"-18" calf circumference Lace-up style with pull-on handles Waterproof