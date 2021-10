Upgrade your summer style wearing the Amaze by Easy Street. With a convenient back zip, this style has lots of straps to cover the foot in an edgy way that is both trend-right and secure. The Super Flex footbed on a blocky heel is supremely comfortable. Sizing: True to size. M=medium width, W=wide width, 2W=extra wide width, N=narrow width. Open toe. Strappy caged construction. Back zip closure. Block heel. Approx. 2.5" heel. Imported Manmade upper and sole