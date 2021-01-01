Add some fun to your daily walks with the Unity in Diversity Amaze sneakers! The adorable animal print upper paired with the metallic accent laces will have you reaching for these every day. Lace-up style with metallic accent laces. Mixed media leather upper including animal print and textured leather. Soft Italian leather lining. Synthetic insole. Removable, rebounding memory foam footbed. Slight wedge sole for optimal fashion. Comfortable texturized rubber outsole. Made in Portugal. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.