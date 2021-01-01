milk shake Amazing curls & waves s a pre-styling spray made for curly or wavy hair. Amazing Curls & Waves protects hair from heat damage and prevents frizz and protects hair from humidity. Its amazing memory effect makes you hairstyle last longer. . It coats each strand with special polymers that encase the hair from root to end. This aids in moisture-retention prevents heat damage and help to seal in color. It gives a natural voluminious and weightlessfinish without leaving a heavy residue to weigh hair down. ideal for wavy styles or blow dryers or tongs if you prefer. The unique formula is ultra-lightweight and designed to leave absolutely no residue. Don't let the weightless formula fool you lifestyling Amazing is a powerful hair tool for wavy or curly hair. The frizz-fighting effects of which can last up to two shampoos. Another unique characteristic of this product is the fact that it is entirely fragrance free. This ensures that it will not conflict with any other products that you choose to use as part of your everyday styling routine. Milkshake Amazing Curls & Waves Anti Humidity Spray 6.8 oz - Womens MILKSHAKE - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.