Amazon Brand - Solimo Body Oil Gel with Cocoa Butter, Paraben Free, 6.8 Fluid Ounce

One 6.8-fluid ounce bottle of Solimo Body Oil Gel with Cocoa Butter Use daily to help refresh very dry skin. For best results apply while skin is still damp from the bath or shower Formulated without parabens. Not tested on animals If you like Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Body Oil Gel, we invite you to try Solimo Body Oil Gel with Cocoa Butter Made in the U.S.A. with U.S. and foreign components Satisfaction Guarantee: We're proud of our products. If you aren't satisfied, we'll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385 An Amazon brand