Fitted: A slim, athletic fit that's trim from chest to waist Channel-knit fabric uses knit-in channels to move moisture away from your body and keep you dry and comfortable, fabric is wicking, quick-dry and UPF 20 This crewneck, lightweight technical tee is engineered for unrestricted movement, all-day performance and 360 degrees of visibility Check out more activewear from Peak Velocity by visiting amazon.com/peakvelocity Model is 6'2" with a 40" chest and is wearing a size Medium