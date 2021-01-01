Amazon Brand - Buttoned Down Men's Classic Fit Super 110 Italian Wool Suit Jacket, Navy, 44 Long

Modern suit jacket crafted from Super 110's Italian wool fabric. Meticulously tailored using traditional and modern sewing techniques. Genuine horn buttons for added elegance and uniqueness as no two are alike. Our wool fabric is spun at the foot of the Alps in Biella, Italy from Merino sheep. Long, thin fibers create fabric offering ease of movement and all-day comfort and flexibility. Satisfaction Guarantee. If you are not completely satisfied with your Buttoned Down suit jacket at any time, we are happy to give you a full refund Classic-Fit: our roomiest Fit, cut broader across the shoulders and relaxed through the chest and body. This suit jacket is also available in Tailored-Fit or Slim-Fit. To shop the matching Classic-Fit suit separate dress pant: saerch Buttoned Down MBD65005 Lightweight chest canvas forms to the body over time for a comfortable Fit and natural look. AMF pick-stitching strengthens seams. Side vents and pleated inside lining for ease of wear.