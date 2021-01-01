From solimo

Amazon Brand - Solimo Vitamin B12 500 mcg - Normal Energy Production and Metabolism, Immune System Support - 100 Gummies (2 Gummies per Serving)

Supports energy production by converting food to fuel and is essential for red blood cell formation. Promotes energy metabolism. Supports normal brain function and cognition. Supports healthy immune function* Raspberry flavor with other natural flavors Soft, pectin-based vegan gummy 100 gummies, a one-and-a half month supply (taken daily at listed serving size) Vegan. Gluten-free, no wheat, no dairy, no soy, no egg. If you like Sundown Naturals Vitamin B-12 500 mcg gummies, we invite you to try Solimo Vitamin B12 500 mcg gummies. Satisfaction Guarantee: We’re proud of our products. If you aren’t satisfied, we’ll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385 An Amazon brand During the summer months products may arrive warm but Amazon stores and ships products in accordance with manufacturers' recommendations, when provided.

