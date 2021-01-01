Amazon Brand - Solimo Vitamin C 250mg, 150 Gummies, 2 Gummies per Serving (Pack of 2)

Sour orange flavor with other natural flavors Soft pectin-based vegetarian gummy, Supports Healthy Immune System* Pack of 2, total 300 gummies - a five month supply (taken daily at listed serving size) Gluten-free, no wheat, no dairy, no soy, no egg If you like vitafusion Power C Gummy, we invite you to try Solimo Vitamin C Gummies Satisfaction Guarantee: We’re proud of our products. If you aren’t satisfied, we’ll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385 An Amazon brand During the summer months products may arrive warm but Amazon stores and ships products in accordance with manufacturers' recommendations, when provided.