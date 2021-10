A pre and post-class essential, this modern cowl-neck hoodie features an adjustable drawcord at the neck, a 3-piece mesh-lined hood, fleece-lined kangaroo pocket, and a drop-tail hem for stylish coverage Brushed-back fleece is soft, warm, and wicks away moisture Relaxed, generous fit for a cozy, casual look Thumbholes for enhanced warmth, contrast binding on cuffs, pocket, and hem A fit for every Woman: Core 10 offers a wide range of sizes XS-XL and plus sizes 1X-3X