Amazon Brand - Coastal Blue Women's Control Swimwear Crisscross Front Halter Neck Tankini Top, Miss Magnolia, L (12-14)

Flowy tankini top with twist-front bodice and set-in cups Control tankini styles are designed with strategic shirring , draping, and seaming to create a slimming effect. Pair with Coastal Blue Control bottoms that smooth the tummy and create the appearance of a slimmer waist, hips, and backside. Model has a 33" bust, 25" waist and 36" hips and is wearing a size Small. Take your measurements and consult our size chart to choose which size will fit you best. If you are between sizes, Coastal Blue recommends sizing up for Control styles. Measure your waist at the narrowest part. Measure your hips at the fullest part.