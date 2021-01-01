Amazon Brand - Coastal Blue Women's Control Swimwear Halter Neck Pointed Front Tankini Top, Black, M

Control tankini top featuring halter V-neck and handkerchief hem Control tankini styles are designed with strategic shirring , draping, and seaming to create a slimming effect. Pair with Coastal Blue Control bottoms that smooth the tummy and create the appearance of a slimmer waist, hips, and backside. Model has a 34" bust, 24" waist and 35" hips and is wearing a size X-Small. Take your measurements and consult our size chart to choose which size will fit you best. If you are between sizes, Coastal Blue recommends sizing up for Control styles. Measure your bust across the fullest part of your breasts (the measuring tape should be taut but not tight).