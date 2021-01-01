Amazon Brand - Goodthreads Women's Denim Mid-Rise Raw Edge Short, Bleach Wash 24

Constructed from premium denim with incredible hold to enhance the body’s natural silhouette, while creating a slimmer, more streamlined look. Even after repeated wearing, this denim stays true to original form Zip fly with button closure, 5-pocket styling, decorative rear welt pockets Models are wearing various sizes, select a size & color to see more information; Rise: 9 5/8", Inseam: 3 5/8" Check out more denim, sweaters and dresses by visiting amazon.com/goodthreads Goodthreads is on a mission to create incredible clothes at affordable prices. Our womenswear delivers the perfect balance of feminine and tomboy style, rooted in denim and everything you wear with it - washed shirting, cozy sweaters, and perfectly broken-in t-shirts