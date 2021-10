This versatile long sleeve collared blouse with a split neckline provides an easy look perfect for any occasion Georgette: Refined and lightweight woven crepe with a fluid drape that is elegant and versatile Bring style and confidence to your everyday wardrobe with polished essentials and wear-to-work staples from Lark & Ro Check out more dresses, tops and sweaters from Lark & Ro by visiting amazon.com/larkandro Model is 5'10" and wearing a size S