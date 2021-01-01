Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's High-Rise Slim Straight Jean, Vintage Destructed 32 (14)

Constructed from premium denim with incredible hold to enhance the body’s natural silhouette, while creating a slimmer, more streamlined look. Even after repeated wearing, this denim stays true to original form This classic five-pocket jean has a 10 5/8" high-rise , a straight slim-fit, and because of the fabric’s hold power, you can launder these jeans less, saving water, energy and time. High-rise: 11", Inseams: 28'' Model is 5'11" and wearing a size 25 Sizing: 24 (00), 25 (0), 26 (2), 27 (4), 28 (6), 29 (8), 30 (10), 31 (12), 32 (14) Start every outfit with Daily Ritual's range of elevated basics