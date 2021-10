Longline, light support sports bra made with soft, moisture-wicking fabric featuring illusion neckline and stylized racerback Compression fit is tight in band and bust to minimize bounce and hold everything in place Based on customer feedback, we recommend sizing up for a less compressive fit Hidden powermesh lining offers additional support A fit for every Woman: Core 10 offers a wide range of sizes XS-XL and plus sizes 1X-3X Pair with the Mesh Warrior Legging for the complete look