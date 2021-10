This versatile and figure-flattering dress is made from soft matte jersey material and transitions easily from day to night and features a flattering front twist We designed this dress to fit closer to body. For a more relaxed fit we recommend sizing up Bring style and confidence to your everyday wardrobe with polished essentials and wear-to-work staples from Lark & Ro Find more dresses, sweaters and tops from Lark & Ro at amazon.com/larkandro Model is 5'11'' and wearing a size Small