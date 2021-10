Comfortable and chic, this tank maxi dress with a scoop neckline and side slits is versatile enough for the weekend, vacation, or any day The perfect blend of cotton and modal is used in this knit fabric to create a soft, stretchy fabric that is easy care Start every outfit with Daily Ritual's range of elevated basics - check out more sweaters, tops, and dresses from Daily Ritual by visiting amazon.com/dailyritual Model is 5'10" and wearing a size S