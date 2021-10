This tankini top features playful details like a crisscross neckline, contrast halter straps, and an adjustable X-back for a strappy look Model has 43" bust, 35" waist, and 51" hips and is wearing a size 1X Take your measurements and consult our size chart to choose which size will fit you best. If you are between sizes, Coastal Blue recommends sizing down. Measure your bust across the fullest part of your breasts (the measuring tape should be taut but not tight).