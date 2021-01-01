Amazon Brand - Core 10 Women's Race Day High Waist Run Mesh Capri Legging - 19", Dark Grey, S (4-6)

Perfect for hot summer runs, this high-rise 19" capri legging features reflective details, a hidden zip pocket, and stylish mesh insets for extra breathability Lightweight, supportive interlock performance fabric is moisture-wicking and squat proof so can you workout with confidence Form-fitted to stay in place and move with you Breathable mesh details wrap from front to back above knee Hidden side zip pocket for easy, secure storage.Reflective details for added visibility.A fit for every Woman: Core 10 offers a wide range of sizes XS-XL and plus sizes 1X-3X