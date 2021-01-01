Amazon Brand - Goodthreads Women's Relaxed Fit Fluid Twill Faux Wrap Dress, Red Mini Daisy Print, XX-Large

Step up your casual vibe with this relaxed fit, short puff sleeve faux wrap dress with overlapping bodice, skirt, and a tie at waist Our Fluid Twill has casual vacation vibes no matter if you’re on the beach or in the city Model is 5'10" and wearing a size Small; for a closer to body fit we recommend sizing down Goodthreads is on a mission to create incredible clothes at affordable prices. Our womenswear delivers the perfect balance of feminine and tomboy style, rooted in denim and everything you wear with it - washed shirting, cozy sweaters, and perfectly broken-in t-shirts