Built for the gym and post-workouts, this sporty full-zip hoodie jacket features stylish design lines, a feminine scooped hem, and hand pockets Cotton Modal sweatshirt fabric is medium-weight and provides great 4-way stretch, backside has a textured french terry hand-feel Semi-fitted to sit close to body A fit for every Woman: Core 10 offers a wide range of sizes XS-XL and plus sizes 1X-3X