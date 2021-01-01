Amazon Brand – Goodthreads Women’s Vintage Cotton Lightweight Popover Hoodie, Grey NEP Heather, Medium

This lightweight popover hoodie features a relaxed fit for an effortless look that's ready to style Features a patch front kangeroo pocket, drawstrings, and ribbing on the cuffs and hem Vintage Cotton is made with a slub cotton yarn that varies in thickness and is treated with an enzyme wash for a sheer look; The result is like your favorite t-shirt: broken-in, washed, and slightly textured Goodthreads is on a mission to create incredible clothes at affordable prices. Our womenswear delivers the perfect balance of feminine and tomboy style, rooted in denim and everything you wear with it - washed shirting, cozy sweaters, and perfectly broken-in t-shirts Model is 5'10" and wearing a size Small; we recommend sizing down on this style