Amazon Brand - Lark & Ro Women's Women's Cap Sleeve Bateau Neck Wrap Dress, Berry Red, L

This cap sleeve bateau neck wrap dress is a flattering, easy silhouette that hits at the knee and features a wrap detail that is great for all figures We have listened to your customer feedback and we have updated our original style to not have a side zipper. This will give you a cleaner wrap finish while still giving you an elevated, comfortable and classic style to wear to the office or to dinner Model is 5'10" and wearing a size Small Check out more dresses, sweaters and tops by visiting amazon.com/larkandro