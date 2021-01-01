tarte Amazonian Clay 16hrs Full Coverage Foundation - 57N Rich Neutral - 1.7 fl oz - Ulta Beauty

Whip up your best skin with tarte's™ #1 Amazonian clay 16-hour full coverage foundation! The featherlight formula results in a soft matte, never flat finish. The poreless technology erases the look of pores, fine lines and wrinkes, resulting in an airbrushed finish. Powered by sustainably sourced, hand-harvested Amazonian clay, this foundation delivers smooth, even and hydrated skin. Formulated without: Parabens, Mineral Oil, Phthalates, Triclosan, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Gluten. In a consumer panel study:* 100percent agreed it reduces the appearance of pores and fine lines 100percent agreed it covers redness and imperfections 100percent agreed is doesn't look or feel cakey 100percent agreed it makes skin look smooth and flawless 100percent agreed it improves the appearance of skin’s texture 100percent would rmend to a friend *based on a study of 32 subjects How to use: Apply your favorite moisturizer and SPF. Add a few light dots of product evenly on the face. Use the buffer brush (or fave dense complexion brush) to buff and blend product, then wait 1-2 minutes as formula adjusts before applying anything on top. Color: 57N Rich Neutral.