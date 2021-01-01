tarte Amazonian Clay Maneater Palette + Mascara 3-Pc Set

With this Amazonian Clay Maneater eye shadow palette, tarte will help you get that fierce and fabulous look! Pack Inspired all over the lid as a base. Buff Unchained in crease. Swipe Glamour all over lid with finger. Blend Enchant into outer corner or smudge it out as liner. Plus, you'll also receive Maneater Voluptuous Mascara so you can dress your lashes like you style your hair for the look of lengthening, curling, and conditioning benefits. The soft-flex brush features hundreds of flexible bristles to coat lashes with even, triple-black pigment and create the look of amped-up, fluttery fullness with no flaking or clumping. How do I use it: Generously coat the custom-molded brush with the triple-black formula and apply in a zigzag motion, starting at the base of lashes and pulling through to the tip. For finishing touches, use the fanned bristles at the tip of the brush to coat the inner and outer corners. Apply two coats for enhanced volume and drama. From tarte. Includes: