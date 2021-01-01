Mine Finds by Jay King Amazonite and Orange Opal Pendant with Double-Strand Necklace

Jay King Amazonite and Orange Opal Pendant with Double-Strand Necklace Set your style intention with this unique, hand-crafted pendant and necklace combination. These complementary pieces feature the chic, contrasting colors of blue-green amazonite and orange opal for a fun, fashionable pairing that's sure to turn heads your way! Pendant approx. 2-5/16"Lx 3/4"W Necklace approx. 18"L x 3/8"W with 2-3/4" extender Stamped .925 Pendant: tapered bail; Necklace: hook closure Sterling silver, two-stone pendant has bezel-set, pear-shaped orange opal drop and hexagon-shaped amazonite station Comes with two-strand amazonite bead necklace Necklace has orange opal bead accents Made in China Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Blue Amazonite - Freeform (10x10mm), round faceted bead (4mm); mined in Peru Stabilized Orange Opal - Pear (25x18mm), round faceted bead (4mm); mined in Mexico