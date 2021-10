Daniela andrier is the nose behind this incredible 2004 fragrance. Prada amber is a warm and enticing fragrance that is oh-so fun to wear. The top notes are bergamot, cardamom, mandarin orange, and neroli. The middle notes are geranium, vetiver, orange blossom, and nirvanolide. The base is filled with labdanum, tonka bean, vanilla, patchouli, leather, saffron, and sandalwood.