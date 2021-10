Prada Amber Perfume by Prada, Carlos benaim, max gavarry, and clement gavarry are the masterminds behind this 2004 fragrance . Prada amber for women is a wonderfully warm and spicy scent that maintains its femininity. It opens with bitter orange, mandarin, mimosa, and bergamot. It is followed by a floral heart filled with patchouli and rose. This beautiful scent closes with resin, labdanum, sandalwood, tonka bean, and vanilla. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.