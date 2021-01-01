Launched by the design house of Al Haramain in the year 2019. This is oriental spicy fragrance. Top notes: Black pepper, Ginger, Cinnamon, Tobacco leaf. Heart notes: Tonka bean, Vanilla, Cacao, Incense, Clove, Star anise. Base notes: Woods, Tobacco, Dried fruits. Design house: Al Haramain. Scent name: Amber Oud Tobacco Edition. Gender: Unisex. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDP Spray. Size: 2 oz. Barcode: 6291100132171. Amber Oud Tobacco Edition by Al Haramain for Unisex - 2 oz EDP Spray. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.