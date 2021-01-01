Lisa Marie Fernandez - Amber Stretch-cotton Terry Halterneck Bikini - Green

Lisa Marie Fernandez's 'Amber' bikini is made from the brand's signature stretch-cotton terry, which is developed in-house to ensure the highest quality. It comes in a cheerful lime-green shade that's perfect for sunny vacations and has a minimal silhouette. The halterneck top has adjustable ties, while the low-rise briefs provide medium coverage at the back. Wear it with: [Dries Van Noten Sunglasses id1244610], [Loren Stewart Necklace id1155575], [Maryam Nassir Zadeh Ring id1234468], [Maryam Nassir Zadeh Ring id1203597].