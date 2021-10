Mimic a post-vacation glow with Hourglass' illuminating, highlighter-infused bronzer. Using Photoluminescent Technology, this warm, golden-bronze shade is hand-blended to create the most flattering balance of pigments. Mixed with the brand's radiant Ambient Lighting Powder, the silky formula is easy to blend and layer for a natural-looking finish. - Suitable for medium to deep complexions - Golden beige shade with warm undertones - Also available in: [Luminous Bronze Light id621726]