Discover a new twist on luxury with Laura Mercier's Honey Bath. Twirl the Ambre Vanille emulsion into your bath and watch it transform into a decadent foaming experience. The thick, rich bubbles leave your skin supple and your senses calm and relaxed, while shea butter and vanilla extracts leave skin velvety soft. Sweet almond proteins, hydrolyzed rice and oat proteins and pro-vitamin B5 offer skin moisture balance and protection. For skin that