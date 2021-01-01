Ambrosio Skirt

Who says you can't have different looks in one skirt? This lightweight woven fabric high waisted skirt from O'Neill features high low bottom hemline added for fun and effortless look. Features:- O'Neill Women's woven skirt- Wrap front skirt, high to low hem- Wide waistband- Hidden back zipperThrow it with crochet crop top, brimmed hat and strappy flat sandals for a laid back summer look. For an elevated look, pair it with high heels and mock neck crop top and you're ready for any occasion. Model is wearing size Small40" in length