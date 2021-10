Description A warm-weather ace, our Amelia Short features a slim Bermuda silhouette with a rolled cuff. Hitting just above the knee, it's cut from Italian super stretch denim designed to smooth and sculp in the medium indigo Lights On wash. Product Details 5 Pocket Style Front Rise: 8.5", Leg Opening: 16.5", Inseam: 13" Model wearing size 25 Measurements based on size 27 Fit & Care Content: 92% Cotton 6% Poly 2% Ea Machine wash cold with like colors Do not bleach Tumble dry low or hang to dry