NSF Amelia Slim Tank Dress in Olive. - size XS (also in S) NSF Amelia Slim Tank Dress in Olive. - size XS (also in S) 100% cotton. Made in USA. Machine wash. Partially lined. Pull-on styling. Textured knit fabric. Raw cut hem. NSF-WD41. 1265-FNM. Based out of California, NSF has caught the eye of many. With their clean design and boyish charm, NSF is recognized for its relaxed, modern style looks.