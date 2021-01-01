Amelia Black Suede Block Heels Loafer - 37 - Also in: 36, 40, 39, 41, 38

Get complimented for your rich sense of style by wearing this pair of mid-heel pumps from Saint G, a timeless black suede leather handcrafted shoe that\'ll definitely add some class to your outfits. This shoe features a premium leather upper, a decorative leather-covered mid stacked block heel, a saddle strap across the vamp, and a slip-on design. complete with breathable PU leather lining, a breathable padded insole, and black tunit sole. These can be stylishly worn outdoors and indoors. Each pair is handcrafted from the finest goat suede leather upper, finished with tunit leather soles and stitching accents, has a slip-on closure. Strike the perfect balance of style and comfort with this pair of mules from Saint G.