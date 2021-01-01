America Patriotic Chihuahua Dog American Flag 4th Of July Premium T-Shirt

This patriotic dog breed Graphic says "'Merica" and shows a cute chihuahua dog with USA american flag. Ideal for chihuahua dog owner, chi dog lover, pet owner, animal and dog lover, who loves breeding cute chihuahua puppies. This Design influences an occasion for dog breeding, 4th of July Day, national holidays, Veterans Day & Memorial Day. Nice for chihuahua lover, chihuahua owner and dog breeder. Show that you loves cute chihuahua puppies and be a puppy lover. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.