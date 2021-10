The beautiful 4th of July design with Dog Paw and American Flag is perfect for all patriots and free Americans. Perfect for the 4th of July BBQ, the party with friends and the fireworks. A perfect idea for ladies, men or even to bring to friends for the perfect 4th of July clothing or Independence Day clothing for BBQ party or Independence party at friends or relatives. A super 4th of July accessory for the BBQ and fireworks. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem