Serve up some hot dogs and chips with these disposable hot dog holders. Perfect for 4th of July parties, summer BBQs or company picnics, each holder features assorted hot dog and patriotic designs. Make sure you grab all your summer party supplies and tableware from us! Search around the site for tableware, decorations and much more. Paper. 7" x 5 1/4" x 1 3/4" Simple assembly required.