Great American football gift idea for football fans and players. Do you watch your American football team, club on the TV or stadium every Sunday? With this super football accessory, you are the eye-catcher at the next, bowl or playoff! The football design is modelled on Michelangelo and features the familiar hands of the Adam with an American football. Perfect gift for Christmas or birthdays for any American football fan! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem